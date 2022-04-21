Volunteer firefighters needed statewide

Volunteer firefighters show up when your house is on fire, help at accident scenes, save your pets, but sometimes it’s the little gestures that make them heroes. Oriskany Volunteer Fire Department's Chief Jeff Burkhart explains why sometimes it's the little things that make a difference in someone's life.
"It was a few days or a week or so before the prom, and we were able to get the prom dresses out of the house, and they were just so ecstatic over it because prom was in a week, and at least even though the house was majority destroyed, we were able to save the dresses and they were able to at least have that one normal night while they were dealing with this catastrophe."
The number of volunteer firefighters in our local communities is dwindling, and many companies require help from their neighboring departments at nearly every call. Frankfort Volunteer Fire Department Chief Eric Conigliaro says that puts an enormous amount of pressure on all the departments.
"It ups their call volume, it strains them during the daytime hours when people are at work, but unfortunately that’s going to be the only way to survive is to have help from our neighbors."
There’s a State-wide campaign to boost enrollment. Volunteer companies are hosting open houses to answer questions & show off what they do, and Chief Burkhart says you don’t have to put out fires to be a volunteer.
"Not everybody’s going to be the one running through the front door of a burning building. Not everyone’s going to be the one providing the EMS assistance to somebody that if they don’t like blood, or something like that, but there’s a lot of support staff that goes into it."
Over the past 5 years the Frankfort Fire Department has lost almost half their volunteers, and that’s now affected a service they’ve offered the community for the past 43 years. The Frankfort Fire Department just announced they’ll no longer be running ambulance services. Chief Eric Conigliaro thinks the move will help serve the community better.
"That was the best route for us to take to ensure patient care to make sure our residents got what they needed in the time of need."
If you think you might be interested in becoming a volunteer, click this link http://www.recruitny.org/participants/ to find an open house at a volunteer fire department near you.