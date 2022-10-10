Volunteers come together to clean headstones at Old Clinton Burying Ground

CLINTON, N.Y. – Volunteers from various organizations came together at the Old Clinton Burying Ground Monday morning to clean the headstones ahead of the annual Wreaths Across America program.
Members of the Oneida Chapter of Daughters of the Revolution, Fort Schuyler Society Children of the American Revolution and Pack 9 Cub Scouts, as well as Clinton High School students, took part in the activities.
"Anyone in the community, including people from the school, kids from the school do it as a service project, the Boy Scouts are here, the Children of the American Revolution are here and just neighbors from the community I want to keep their community tidy and also remember those who served before,” said Trene DeFranco, regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Oneida Chapter.
Wreaths Across America memorial ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in taking part in those events can call DAR Vice Regent Leslie Raney at 315-725-3989.