 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures are expected
across the rural, elevated valleys where skies remain clear.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Volunteers come together to clean headstones at Old Clinton Burying Ground

  • Updated
  • 0

Volunteers from various organizations came together at the Old Burying Ground in Clinton Monday morning to wash headstones and clean up the cemetery.

CLINTON, N.Y. – Volunteers from various organizations came together at the Old Clinton Burying Ground Monday morning to clean the headstones ahead of the annual Wreaths Across America program.

Members of the Oneida Chapter of Daughters of the Revolution, Fort Schuyler Society Children of the American Revolution and Pack 9 Cub Scouts, as well as Clinton High School students, took part in the activities.

Volunteers clean gravestones

"Anyone in the community, including people from the school, kids from the school do it as a service project, the Boy Scouts are here, the Children of the American Revolution are here and just neighbors from the community I want to keep their community tidy and also remember those who served before,” said Trene DeFranco, regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution Oneida Chapter.

Wreaths Across America memorial ceremonies will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. Anyone interested in taking part in those events can call DAR Vice Regent Leslie Raney at 315-725-3989.

Recommended for you