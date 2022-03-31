Volunteers needed to bring local seniors to medical appointments

If you happen to be age 55 or over, and have some time to spare, your services are needed. The organization 50 Forward Mohawk Valley is looking for volunteers to help drive seniors that are 60 years of age and plus to non-emergency doctor’s appointments. Ray Vatalaro stepped up as a volunteer, and is loving it.
"It’s not a demanding job. There’s no lifting or anything like that you know what I mean. It’s relaxing really," he said.
Volunteer Outreach Coordinator Sarah Maphia says they’re in need of at least 10 volunteer drivers.
"There’s some volunteers that only want to drive once a week, and then there’s some that want to drive 5 days a week, or only once a month, so it’s kind of making sure we have as many people as we can to serve the population," said Maphia.
That population is growing. 50 Forward already has around 400 members. To take advantage of the services being provided, all you need to do is register through the Office for the Aging, but the more people that sign up, Maphia says the bigger the need for rides.
"A lot of them you know they don’t have mobile devices to have an app for Uber, so there actually really isn’t any other services besides us that are volunteer base," she said.
Becoming a volunteer driver is easy, a great way to help the senior community, and you get to set your own hours. Vatalaro says he likes the way it works.
"They give me a list of the people that need rides a week in advance, and then I pick the ones I’m able to do you know that meets my timeframe and stuff," said Vatalaro.
Anyone interested in volunteering at 50 Forward Mohawk Valley can contact Sarah Maphia at 315-223-3973