Voting begins for Utica Fire Department's holiday decorating contest

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY... At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a correction to previous issued statement. Locations impacted include... Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 near 32. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to react to situations. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further statements. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.