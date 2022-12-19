Voting begins for Utica Fire Department's holiday decorating contest

UTICA, N.Y. – Voting is open for the Utica Fire Department’s holiday contest, where each station competes to see who has the most festive seasonal display.
The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street are taking part.
Photos of each station are posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public will vote to decide the winner. To vote, people can “Like” or react to the photo of the station of their choice on the Facebook post.
Voting is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 21.