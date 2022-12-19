Voting begins for Utica Fire Department's holiday decorating contest

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 knots and waves 6 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions
that could capsize or damage small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

* WHERE...Southern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the afternoon commute today. Brief
snowfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are occurring this
afternoon which will lead to snow covered roads and reduced
visibility of a quarter mile or less.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy lake effect snow band will continue
until late this afternoon and evening before shifting south.
Localized amounts up to 7 inches is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT CENTRAL ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 301 PM EST, an area of heavy lake effect snow was located near
Delta Lake, or near Rome and is nearly stationary. This is a
correction to previous issued statement.

Locations impacted include...
Rome, Lee, Westmoreland, Vienna, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills,
Yorkville, Camden and New Hartford.

This includes the following highway exits...
Interstate 90 near 32.

The snow can accumulate at a rate of one inch per hour or more in
this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving
conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through
this area of heavy snow.

Visibilities are below one quarter of a mile in this area of heavy
snow. If you are driving, slow down and be on alert for other
motorists. Low visibility shortens the amount of time you have to
react to situations.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the area. Please monitor
local media outlets and the National Weather Service for further
statements.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be
prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra
time when traveling.

Voting begins for Utica Fire Department's holiday decorating contest

  • Updated
  • 0

Utica Fire Department stations are competing for the best holiday display. You can vote for your favorite on the UFD Facebook page.

UTICA, N.Y. – Voting is open for the Utica Fire Department’s holiday contest, where each station competes to see who has the most festive seasonal display.

The stations on Whitesboro Street, Mohawk Street, Shepherd Place, Park Avenue and the headquarters on Bleecker Street are taking part.

Utica Fire Department Station 4

Photos of each station are posted to the UFD Facebook page, and the public will vote to decide the winner. To vote, people can “Like” or react to the photo of the station of their choice on the Facebook post.

Voting is open until 6 p.m. on Dec. 21.

