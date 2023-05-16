 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon and
Wednesday afternoon.

Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20
to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Wednesday will be much cooler than today, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Voting in Waterville

  • Updated
  • 0

Residents in the Waterville School District vote on their school budget, school board members, and mascot.

Waterville Central School residents are voting on a nearly $21 million spending plan for the 2023-2024 school year. The budget includes security upgrades, additional teaching staffing, instructional reading coach, interactive display boards, and a new district website. The budget is a 4.57% increase from last year’s budget, of which taxpayers would pay an increase of 2.5% in the tax levy. Waterville’s Superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Spring, has been explaining the budget in detail over the last several months.  

"Every board meeting we’ve presented different segments of our budget and our financial position and situation, and everyone has been very, very supportive here."

If you didn’t attend a board meeting in person, you did have the option of viewing them online. Waterville Resident Jillian Kervin has been watching. 

"Listening to the board meetings, I listen to them online, that the pieces were explained. So to me there was nothing that did stick out as anything wild. It was all explained of why they needed it."

There was also a vote for 4 schoolboard members. Justin Barth, Tim Jones, and Steve Stanton are on the ballot, and one position remains open for a write-in. Waterville Resident Walt Tilbe thinks it's important to get out for all school votes.

"We have a beautiful facility, nice football field and everything so it’s worth people to get out and vote because this is a nice district."

Sports typically has a role in the school budget, but some residents here in Waterville are more concerned about the safety of their students. Oriskany Falls Resident George Moon has concerns for his grandchildren. 

"There’s stuff that’s much about safety glass and stuff for security, and we want them to be in a more secure atmosphere while they’re learning."

Members of the Waterville School District actually got to vote twice. Once for a school board vote, and once for their new mascot. Deansboro Resident Sheri Hunter beleives the mascot vote is also an important decision. 

"It’s a good thing that we’re being mindful about what our mascot represents, it’s great especially for the kids to be able to participate, a mascot is an important symbol."

We’ll let you know if the new name is Huskies, Wildcats, Wolves, or Eagles. 

