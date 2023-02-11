Walk a Mile fundraiser held in Utica

Utica, N.Y.-- The Rescue Mission of Utica hosted its 12th annual “Walk a Mile in my Shoes” event to raise money and awareness for homelessness. The walk stepped off from Utica City Hall around 11 am Saturday and made its way to the rescue mission. The event is one of the mission’s biggest efforts to raise money and provide support for those in need.
“We’re hoping it brings awareness to the plight of those suffering from homelessness. I can go home, I have warm socks, warm shoes, and enough to eat, but there are those out there who don't. Hopefully this will bring awareness to them." Wendy Goetz, executive director of the Rescue Mission of Utica said.