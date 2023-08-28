 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Walk-Up School Supplies Giveaway Continues in Utica

  • 0
Back-to-School Supplies

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- The school supplies giveaway from last week at Johnson Park Center continues this week.

The giveaway is Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m.

This event is geared toward walkers in the community. 

In addition to school supplies, those who attend can get food from the JPC's food pantry. 

Food items available include pork loin, canned salmon, corn, bell peppers, peaches, oranges, papaya, pineapple, cereal, rice, ziti and almond milk. 

The event takes place rain or shine at the JPC Food Pantry on the 1400 block of West Street in Utica. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you