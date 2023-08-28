Walk-Up School Supplies Giveaway Continues in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The school supplies giveaway from last week at Johnson Park Center continues this week.
The giveaway is Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 3 to 6 p.m.
This event is geared toward walkers in the community.
In addition to school supplies, those who attend can get food from the JPC's food pantry.
Food items available include pork loin, canned salmon, corn, bell peppers, peaches, oranges, papaya, pineapple, cereal, rice, ziti and almond milk.
The event takes place rain or shine at the JPC Food Pantry on the 1400 block of West Street in Utica.