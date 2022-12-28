Warmer temperatures won't stop winter fun in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – Skiers and snowmobilers headed north Wednesday to McCauley Mountain Ski Area to enjoy the recent snowfall.
Earlier this month, there wasn’t much snowfall for the annual Snodeo, but trail groomers have been hard at work developing a strong base ahead of warmer temperatures expected this weekend.
Town of Webb tourism director, Mike Farmer, says crews started right away rolling, packing and letting that freeze up, so he thinks sledders and skiers will still be able to come out for the weekend.
However, this will be a test for snowmobilers.
“The biggest thing is it impacts our grooming operation,” Farmer said. “You can’t put the steel tracks out there when it gets so warm they actually pick up more snow than they groom, so, that's going to test us a little bit, but we'll ride on that base that we've locked in already.”
