WATCH: Eugene Romano's funeral service at Our Lady of Lourdes

UTICA, N.Y. – Calling hours for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, F. Eugene "Gene" Romano, were held Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.
The funeral Mass started at 1 p.m. and was streamed live online here.
Romano died Jan. 7 at the age of 94.
He founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 and turned it into a multi-million company.
Romano was known for his generosity and gave more than $10 million to local educational institutions alone, in addition to other community organizations.
Read Romano's full obituary below: