 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WATCH: Eugene Romano's funeral service at Our Lady of Lourdes

  • 0
F. Eugene Romano

UTICA, N.Y. – Calling hours for local entrepreneur and philanthropist, F. Eugene "Gene" Romano, were held Monday morning at Our Lady of Lourdes Church.

The funeral Mass started at 1 p.m. and was streamed live online here.

Romano died Jan. 7 at the age of 94.

He founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 and turned it into a multi-million company.

Romano was known for his generosity and gave more than $10 million to local educational institutions alone, in addition to other community organizations.

Read Romano's full obituary below:

Download PDF F. Eugene Romano Obituary

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you