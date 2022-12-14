 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet which could
bring down branches. Power outages are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Water main repaired in Yorkville after leaving some without water Wednesday morning

  • Updated
  • 0

Crews had to repair a water main break on Oriskany Boulevard Wednesday morning.

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Crews were working to repair a water main break in Yorkville that interrupted water service at a few local businesses Wednesday morning starting around 4:30 a.m.

The water main, located on Oriskany Boulevard near Holland Farms, was repaired around 1 p.m. The westbound lane was closed in that area while crews worked on repairs.

Water main break in Yorkville

Some residents in Whitesboro have also reported brown water and other water pressure issues in that area.

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has not issued a boil water advisory at this time.

Recommended for you