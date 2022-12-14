Water main repaired in Yorkville after leaving some without water Wednesday morning

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Crews were working to repair a water main break in Yorkville that interrupted water service at a few local businesses Wednesday morning starting around 4:30 a.m.
The water main, located on Oriskany Boulevard near Holland Farms, was repaired around 1 p.m. The westbound lane was closed in that area while crews worked on repairs.
Some residents in Whitesboro have also reported brown water and other water pressure issues in that area.
The Mohawk Valley Water Authority has not issued a boil water advisory at this time.