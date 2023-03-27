Water main replacement project underway in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. – Crews started working on a water main replacement project in Ilion Monday that is expected to cause some traffic changes.
The work is starting in the West North Street area and some of the surrounding streets will only be open to local traffic and emergency vehicles. People who live in those areas were notified by letter about the construction and advised to remove vehicles if necessary to accommodate the construction.
Crews are expected to be working from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Village officials say residents should expect some traffic delays and noise in that area during working hours.
Updates on the project will be posted on the village’s social media as construction continues.
Any questions can be directed to the mayor’s office at 315-895-7449.