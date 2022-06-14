Water Safari facing employment challenges

OLD FORGE, N.Y. -- Enchanted Forest is in need of about 30-40 employees. They need everything from Admissions, Office and Administrative work, Parking lot attendees, Lifeguards, and ride attendants just to name a few, but even with the staff shortage Vice President/Director Marketing Katie Wojdyla says they still plan on opening the entire park.
"Staff shortages are something that’s happening everywhere. I think there’s a bunch of reasons that play into you know why it’s happening," she said.
Transportation is an issue for some, but there is a busing program set up through Herkimer and Lewis Counties. Where you might see some kind of impact from an employee shortage is through the evening hours.
"Because Calypso’s Cove is open afternoon into evenings, it’s a little bit more challenging area to staff," Wojdyla said.
Many employees say working here is a lot of fun, and Water Safari Painter Caleb Lisowski says the employers are easy to work with.
"They’re very good here too about stuff. You know you just make sure you let them know in advance that you got to take some time off for something, and they’re very understanding about it," he said.
Enchanted Forest also provides affordable housing for employees 18 year of age and up. Something Julia Oglesby of Norwich takes advantage of.
"The people that I work with and live with in housing, it’s just always really fun to hang out with them outside of work, and then come in and get to meet new people, and help people have a good time here," she said.
So if you’re looking for a summer job, this sounds like an ideal place to work, and to be sure just ask the employees. Water Safari Water Rides Manager Keenan Satterlee can't say enough nice things about the place.
"I just really love my job. I take a lot of pride of it. It’s a lot of fun," he said. "You get to meet a lot of people, and there’s too many great things to name about it really."
You can find a link to Enchanted Forest jobs here: www.watersafari.com/jobs.