WCV prepares for Sherburne Pageant of Bands Competition

West Canada Valley Middle School Band Director Scott Bonney is working on getting students to achieve their highest musical potential. They’ll be performing against 35 other schools in the Sherburne Pageant of Bands Competition. Many of the students start in the 5th Grade and play through High School, but he says talent really starts with the student.
"They love making music. They don’t stay in the program as long as they do unless they were having fun just through the act of making music."
Students like WCV Junior Blake Reese, and Gabriella Schrader share their love for the band.
"Everyone knows the language. The universal language, so it’s beautiful to be a part of."
"After like taking all these hard classes it’s like band is just a relief off of it and you can just go and have fun."
If you’ve never been to the Sherburne Pageant of Bands Competition, WVC High School Band Director Shane Bonney says expect to be overwhelmed.
"The entire grounds is just filled with school buses and kids everywhere, and I love it because it makes them feel a part of something larger than just our individual school district."
The students know the school’s built up a reputation, but are confident they’ll do well with the support they receive. WVC Freshman Katherine Gorinshek:
"They always take us from the beginning of the year of being nervous knowing that we have to compete at the end of the year, and make us more comfortable and work with us on our band pieces to where we feel comfortable."
WCV Freshman William Muthig:
"We just go and do the best we can. We know Mr. & Mrs. Bonney will be proud of us no matter how well we do. Our band’s kind of a family."
WCV Senior Erin Gorinshek:
"The community loves when we get 1st, but definitely Mr. & Mrs. Bonney don’t pressure us into getting first. They just want us to do our best."
Here's a link to the details about the Sherburne Pageant of Bands:
https://www.oxac.org/Downloads/2022-2023%205-12%20Music%20Department%20Events.pdf
https://www.secsd.org/SherburnePageantofBands.aspx