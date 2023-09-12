Wearing Red and Black: Local Schools Rally Around Proctor After Football Game Shooting

UTICA, N.Y. -- In the wake of a shooting that took place after a Proctor High School football game, area schools showed support for the Utica City School District by wearing the school colors—red and black.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, a large fight occurred after a football game at a Proctor High School parking lot off of Tilden Avenue. While trying to break up the fight, UCSD Security Officer Jeff Lynch was shot in the back of the head.
Lynch was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Miraculously, just two days after being shot in the back of the head, Lynch left the hospital in great spirits, saying at the time that he felt "blessed and sore, but mostly blessed!"
A 16-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting was in court yesterday.
Just one day after the shooting at the football game, social media posts were circulating about wearing Proctor school colors.
Area school districts, like New Hartford, Clinton and Rome, had posts on social media asking students at those schools to show solidarity for Proctor and the UCSD by wearing red and black.
A Facebook post by the New Hartford Central School District, said, "We stand with Utica City School District & Proctor High School."
Photos of the teachers wearing red and black were also posted to the Facebook page.
With the hashtag, #WeAreRaiderStrong, Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES also posted to Facebook, showing staff in red and black.
"Herkimer BOCES teachers, administrators and staff joined educators around the region today in wearing red and black to show our support for Thomas R. Proctor High School and the entire Utica City School District community!" the post read.
The Rome City School District posted their photos to Facebook with the caption, "Strough Middle School staff supporting the Utica City School District by wearing red and black on Sept. 11."
Adirondack Central School posted to Facebook asking students to wear red and black.
Clinton Central School's Kindness Closet also asked students to wear Proctor colors via an Instagram post.
Westmoreland Central School addressed the shooting on their website with a statement from the superintendent.