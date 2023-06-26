 Skip to main content
Weekend Parade Features Many Local Fire Departments

  • Updated
  • 0

CLARK MILLS, N.Y. -- The rain held off this weekend for a parade in Clark Mills that highlighted many local fire departments. 

The Clark Mills Fire Department held its yearly Field Days and Parade last weekend. The three-day event kicked off last Thursday, with the parade held on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. The parade traveled up Main Street in Clark Mills, where paradegoers waved and cheered for the first responders.

In addition to carnival rides and games for kids, the field days featured the usual food you'd expect at a carnival--fried dough, candy apples, popcorn, and deep-fried goodies. Different local bands provided live music at the annual event.

Some of the local departments that took part in the parade included Clark Mills, Clinton, Westmoreland, Deansboro, Deerfield, Oriskany, Sylvan Beach and Taberg. 

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

