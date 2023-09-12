Welcome to Utica, Jolene! North American Beaver Finds New Home at Local Zoo

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Zoo has welcomed a new animal.
Although not the usual baby animal, this one was brought to the Utica Zoo as a rescue.
The zoo welcomed to Utica 2-year-old Jolene, a North American beaver.
"Jolene was abandoned in the wild at a very young age and was taken into the care of various wildlife rehabilitators throughout her formative years," the zoo said in a statement on Facebook.
How'd Jolene get to Utica?
"Consequently, having grown up in human care, she ended up becoming too accustomed to humans to be released back into the wild," the zoo said.
Also, it was determined that Jolene would do well with a companion.
"With the passing of our elderly female beaver, Capa, whose old age led to declining health issues that we could no longer assist with, our 5-year-old male beaver, Francis, was left in need of a companion himself," according to the Utica Zoo.
They worked closely with Jolene's rehabilitator to get the beaver to the Utica Zoo.
Today, the zoo announced that Jolene and Francis are sharing a habitat together.
"To get the habitat ready for her introduction, our keeper team added some additional furnishings around, including some new shelters that the two beavers will be able to work on together and bond over," the zoo said.