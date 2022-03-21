West Edmeston man dies in one-car crash in Madison County

BROOKFIELD, N.Y. – A West Edmeston man died in a one-car crash in Brookfield early Sunday morning, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near 2519 Beaver Creek Road.
After arriving at the scene, deputies found a Jeep Cherokee off the road and overturned partially in a creek.
The only person in the vehicle, 36-year-old Travis Chesebro, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies say Chesebro was traveling north when he went off of the road and hit several trees before overturning by the creek.
According to the sheriff’s office, speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, but the investigation is ongoing.