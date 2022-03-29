West Street Reconstruction Project underway

The City of Oneonta is undergoing a major reconstruction project along West Street. West Street will be closed from Chestnut Street to Center Street. City of Oneonta Public Works Director Chris Yacobucci expects some traffic delays in the area, but if you pay close attention to the signs, traffic should continue to move fairly smoothly.
"Go from Church Street to West Street they’re not dead ends, but we’ve made them 2-way where some of them have been one-way. We’ve eliminated parking on some of these streets so they could become 2-way, but all this is temporary."
The project comes in at around $2 million, but that price includes replacement of water main lines, sewer lines, storm drainage, curbs, and sidewalks. Since the project includes replacement of water lines, careful consideration had to be given to the Oneonta Fire Department to maintain public safety.
"Fire hydrants on West Street are going to be turned off making them not usable, so we had to figure out where…we created a map to show where hydrants were on the side streets and rolled out a thousand feet of line in auto-cad and showed them what hydrants they could use to cover what areas and homes to still provide emergency services."
Those taking public transportation will have a few changes. Most of the bus stops have been temporarily relocated across the street from their permanent locations. The exception being the West Street bus stop which has been shut down (temporairly). The only other busing delays might take place with public school busing routes.
"The buses are still going to run the routes. Maybe a little bit different than normal, but they’re still going to be able to get to the school. The one thing I’m not quite sure how it’s going to shake out yet is the graduation because I understand Hartwick and SUNY Oneonta this year are…their graduation ceremonies on the same day."
Construction on the West Street Renovation Project is expected to be completed around August 23rd.