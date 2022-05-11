What are Employers offering, and what are employees asking?

 Skip to main content
Mohawk Valley Community College held a job fair for people interested in the hospitality industry, and Giotto Enterprises held a job fair looking for a few employees in manufacturing. Mark Cushman is the Vice President Organizational Development at Giotto Enterprises. He says getting a job here may be easier than you might think.  

"It’s really a simple, simple equation. The opportunities are here, our doors are open for them, come on in. What do you have to lose?"

Giotto Enterprises is looking to hire 50 employees, but realistically don’t expect to fill all 50 positions right away. That’s why they’ll continue to have job hiring events in the future.

"We have competitive wages. We have fantastic benefits. We have a multitude of programs that our employees can take advantage of in terms of career growth and development."

Employers are providing plenty of benefits to entice future employees, but this company thinks they have something that’s hard to refuse.  

"It goes beyond the basic hierarchy of needs. We want people happy. We want them to enjoy their earnings and have good earnings and all the benefits, but we want them fulfilled. That’s what makes us different from all of the other opportunities that someone could take advantage of."   

To be competitive in the manufacturing industry they’ve opened the floodgates to opportunities, but to get a job here, what’s required of you?

"Give us a reason to invest in you, and that’s all you need to do. We will help you with the rest. Have a desire to learn. Have a desire to be a trusted partner in our organization, and you got a great job for a long, long time."

