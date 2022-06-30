What determines the price of gas?

There are 4 main factors that determine the retail price of gasoline. 1st The cost of crude oil. This is probably the most significant reason of how gas prices are determined. It can account for more than half of what we pay at the pump. Oil Producers can drive the cost up by simply slowing production. Then there’s the cost to refine that crude oil. There are 2 blends of gasoline. One for the winter months, and one for the summer months. The winter blend require mix that help engines start and operate properly in colder temperatures. The summer blend uses additives to help reduce evaporation, but this also adds to the refinement process and adds additional costs to the end user.
Taxes are another factor. The State and Federal Government have a number of taxes attached to every drop of fuel you pump out. President Biden talked about teh Federal Gas Tax.
"Every time you go to the gas station to fill your tank, the Federal Government charges an 18 cent tax per gallon of gas that you purchase, and a 24 cent tax per gallon of diesel that you purchase. It’s a tax that’s been around for 90 years."
It’s not the only tax. New York has a 17.3 cent petroleum business tax, an 8 cent fuel tax, and an additional 8 cent sales tax.
Then there’s Marketing and distribution. Since most refineries use pipelines to transport gasoline to terminals, shutting down those pipelines will add a cost to transport gasoline, and the consumer is stuck paying that price.
There’s also a markup for independent gas stations, market competition, and business overhead, like the cost of employee wages, insurance, equipment, and operational costs. Those are the main factors, but there are additional dynamics, like the war in Ukraine, that influence the price of gas.
President Biden spoke about the influence Russia has on gas prices.
"Russia’s also the largest…one of the largest oil producers in the world. We cut off Russian oil into the United States, and our partners in Europe did the same knowing that we would see higher gas prices."
AAA estimates 42 million people will be hitting the road this holiday weekend.