'What's For Lunch?'—Annual Utica Food Pantry Giveaway This Week

UTICA, N.Y. -- The annual "What's For Lunch" Utica Food Pantry giveaway kicked off today.
The event took place today from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
It continues at the same time this Wednesday and Thursday.
The food pantry is located at 729 Broadway St.—across the street from Utica City Hall.
Families in need located in the Utica City School District with school-aged children are eligible to receive a bagged lunch for their student, which is designed to cover five days.
The bags include items like fresh fruit, yogurt, soup and other easily accessible products.
"While most Utica schools have been offering complimentary lunches to school-aged children throughout the summer, this service concludes during the last week of the summer vacation," a release stated.
The Utica Food Pantry is bridging that gap.
"These children rely on the school lunch throughout the entire year," Heather Wasielewski, executive director of the Utica Food Pantry, said. "This is something we have to do for them. It's something that we should do for them. No children should go without food, no matter what."
The food pantry's mission is this.
"No child within the Utica City limits should have to experience hunger," a release stated.
For more on the Utica Food Pantry, click here.
"This significant endeavor would not be possible without the support of our local community and the generosity of sponsoring partners like Hannaford and Compassion Coalition," the food pantry's website said.
Local food pantries are struggling according to Wasielewski. However, this will not stop the Utica Food Pantry and others from giving back to those in need.