Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates until midnight EDT Thursday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air
quality index...or AQI...was created as an easy way to correlate
levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI
value, the greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated...the New York State Department
of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Wheeling through the Boilermaker

The Boilermaker Road Race isn’t just for runners. It’s a road race for Wheelchair Athletes as well, and there’s a whole different set of challenges to work through.

For the first time ever, Boilermaker Wheelchair Athletes can compete in a Triple Crown Series. The series consists of the Peachtree on July 4th, the Cedartown 5K on the 6th, and the Boilermaker on 9th. Some of the Elite Wheelchair Racers will not be in this year’s Boilermaker as they’re preparing to compete in the World Paralympics. Local Professional Wheelchair Racer Hermin Garic, who recently won the Boston Athletic Association 10K, will be competing in the Peachtree on July 4th, and returning to compete in the Boilermaker. Hermin’s number one concern locally is the road conditions for all the athletes.

"We have top elite athletes coming here, whether they’re racing in the chair or running, you know we want to have these streets taken care of so there’s a smooth race for everybody."

Boilermaker Wheelchair Division Coordinator Gary Roback says the DPW is doing everything they can to keep the roads in tip top shape.

"You don’t want to be coming down through the golf course at 35-40 miles per hour in a wheelchair and hit a little pothole as you’re trying to turn left."

There will be a few extra turns to take this year, as road construction at the bottom of Champlin Ave is still underway. Garic says racers will have a hard right turn onto Caroline Street, go a few blocks and turn left on to Kellogg Ave.

"When you’re going down Champlin it’s fairly downhill. When you get by Utica University we’re screaming anywhere between 20-30 miles per hour on that downhill, and then it’s a sharp right on Whitesboro, so it’s fairly downhill. Unfortunately this year that section of the course is a detour."

Gary Roback is setting up hay bales on the corners as a safety precaution, and there’s additional paving that’s done every year near the finish line.

"Right near the finish line every year down Schuyler Street there’s railroad tracks that go down near the Brewery, so every year the day before it’s always paved over. If you ever looked at it the railroad tracks don’t exist for the few hours on that Sunday morning."

Hermin Garic is expecting around 50 or so Wheelchair racers to compete for a prize package close to $37 thousand. There’s men and women divisions, and even a Grand Master’s Division for those age 50 and up.  

"So there’s money to be earned, and you know jockeying for position all over the place, so it makes it difficult, but that’s the fun of the sport. You got to go out there and compete and train and do your best."

