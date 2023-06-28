Wheeling through the Boilermaker

For the first time ever, Boilermaker Wheelchair Athletes can compete in a Triple Crown Series. The series consists of the Peachtree on July 4th, the Cedartown 5K on the 6th, and the Boilermaker on 9th. Some of the Elite Wheelchair Racers will not be in this year’s Boilermaker as they’re preparing to compete in the World Paralympics. Local Professional Wheelchair Racer Hermin Garic, who recently won the Boston Athletic Association 10K, will be competing in the Peachtree on July 4th, and returning to compete in the Boilermaker. Hermin’s number one concern locally is the road conditions for all the athletes.
"We have top elite athletes coming here, whether they’re racing in the chair or running, you know we want to have these streets taken care of so there’s a smooth race for everybody."
Boilermaker Wheelchair Division Coordinator Gary Roback says the DPW is doing everything they can to keep the roads in tip top shape.
"You don’t want to be coming down through the golf course at 35-40 miles per hour in a wheelchair and hit a little pothole as you’re trying to turn left."
There will be a few extra turns to take this year, as road construction at the bottom of Champlin Ave is still underway. Garic says racers will have a hard right turn onto Caroline Street, go a few blocks and turn left on to Kellogg Ave.
"When you’re going down Champlin it’s fairly downhill. When you get by Utica University we’re screaming anywhere between 20-30 miles per hour on that downhill, and then it’s a sharp right on Whitesboro, so it’s fairly downhill. Unfortunately this year that section of the course is a detour."
Gary Roback is setting up hay bales on the corners as a safety precaution, and there’s additional paving that’s done every year near the finish line.
"Right near the finish line every year down Schuyler Street there’s railroad tracks that go down near the Brewery, so every year the day before it’s always paved over. If you ever looked at it the railroad tracks don’t exist for the few hours on that Sunday morning."
Hermin Garic is expecting around 50 or so Wheelchair racers to compete for a prize package close to $37 thousand. There’s men and women divisions, and even a Grand Master’s Division for those age 50 and up.
"So there’s money to be earned, and you know jockeying for position all over the place, so it makes it difficult, but that’s the fun of the sport. You got to go out there and compete and train and do your best."