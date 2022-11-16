Whitesboro Police Department asking public to join #9pmRoutine

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Police Department is asking the public to join them in their #9pmRoutine.
They say you should set an alarm for 9 p.m. every night as a reminder to secure your home and vehicles.
When that alarm goes off, people should lock all doors and windows in their home, make sure valuables like computers and phones are out of sight from the outside, remove valuables from vehicles and lock the doors, close garage doors, empty mailboxes and take any packages inside.
The Whitesboro Police Department says doing this can prevent thefts from homes and vehicles.