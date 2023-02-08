Whitesboro police investigating suspicious activity at Whitestown Plaza

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitesboro police are investigating suspicious activity reported at Whitestown Plaza Wednesday morning.
Police released photos of a person they'd like to speak with, who was seen in the area around 7:15 a.m. riding on a bicycle wearing a white hoodie and jeans.
Anyone who may have seen this person is asked to call the police department at 315-736-1944 or email: tips@whitesboropd.org.
This is the second time this week police have been called to Whitestown Plaza. On Tuesday, Karma Asian Fusion Cuisine was burglarized and police released surveillance video in an effort to find the suspect. No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.