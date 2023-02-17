Whitesboro veteran receives bathroom makeover through 'Shower for a Soldier' campaign

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- A Vietnam veteran from Whitesboro received a bathroom makeover to help improve his quality of life, thanks to New York Sash.
Tech Sgt. Michael Kingsley was an airplane mechanic.
Since retirement, he's faced many medical problems, that make it difficult for him to move around.
Kingsley's daughter Megan has cared for him since his wife's passing last year and nominated him for New York Sash's Shower for a Soldier bathroom makeover. New York Sash installed a new, more accessible shower for him.
"This is someone who is the perfect example of given their life to our country and now is needing a little help," said Katie Reilly, vice president of marketing at New York Sash.
New York Sash specializes in home remodeling and this is the second veteran whose received a bathroom update through their Shower for a Soldier campaign.
Sr. Master Sgt. Richard C. Tucker, of Rome, who served in the Air Force for 24 years, was the 2021 recipient.