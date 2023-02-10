Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department debuts new rescue truck

UTICA, N.Y. – The Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department unveiled its new rescue truck Friday, which was purchased with the help of a grant secured by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119.
The grant covered more than 60% of the cost of the new 2023 Chevy Suburban.
Fire Chief George Massarotti says the department’s rescue truck responds to more than 70% of all emergency calls.
“With this new and more functional vehicle, our paramedics and EMTs are now capable of responding with more advanced drugs, lifesaving equipment and personnel,” he said.
Buttenschon says bolstering the fire department’s fleet benefits the entire village.
“Our first responders are a vital part of our communities,” she said. “I am always happy when I can support the people that help us and who are always there to answer our calls when we need them. The Whitesboro Fire Department has a long-distinguished history dating back to the 1830s and has continued to serve this community well, with new modern equipment, they will be able to serve for many more years and decades to come.”
The Whitesboro Volunteer Fire Department serves the village, the town of Whitestown and provides mutual aid to the surrounding communities.