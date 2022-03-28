 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Whitesboro woman dies in crash on Route 365 in Trenton

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash on Route 365 and Trenton Road
Tom Geise // WKTV

New York State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in the town of Trenton as 29-year-old Shyneisia M. Johnson, of Whitesboro.

Police say Johnson was driving a Toyota Camry south on Prospect Road Sunday around 3:15 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and didn’t yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle on Route 365.

Johnson’s Camry collided with a Ford Fusion heading west on Route 365.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 49-year-old Donald G. Robinson Jr., of Sherrill, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for an evaluation.

Police say the crash investigation is still ongoing.

Recommended for you