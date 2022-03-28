Whitesboro woman dies in crash on Route 365 in Trenton

New York State Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in the town of Trenton as 29-year-old Shyneisia M. Johnson, of Whitesboro.
Police say Johnson was driving a Toyota Camry south on Prospect Road Sunday around 3:15 p.m. when she failed to stop at a stop sign and didn’t yield the right of way to an oncoming vehicle on Route 365.
Johnson’s Camry collided with a Ford Fusion heading west on Route 365.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, 49-year-old Donald G. Robinson Jr., of Sherrill, was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for an evaluation.
Police say the crash investigation is still ongoing.