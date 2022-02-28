Whitestown American Legion Auxiliary presents check to local scholarship fund

WHITESTOWN, NY – Members of the Whitestown American Legion Auxiliary Unit #1113 honored one of their own Monday. They presented a check to the parents of Alivia Moylan in the amount of $2,044. The money will be used for the Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The money for the scholarship fund was raised through a raffle. One of the items raffled off was a water color painting by local artist, and fellow auxiliary member Judy Dimbleby, of a bouquet of Poppies.
Alivia Moylan was a Junior Member of the Whitestown American Legion Women’s Auxiliary since birth and often volunteered at the post alongside her father DJ, a Veteran, and the rest of her family. In May of 2020, then 12-year-old Alivia tragically passed away following an ATV accident. Her family set up the memorial scholarship shortly thereafter to honor her memory.
The scholarship will be given annually starting in 2025, the year Alivia would have graduated. It will be given to at least one graduating senior in the Whitesboro Central School District who will be attending college majoring in the field of healthcare, including veterinary health.
“My daughter was always giving her time to her community, her friends, her school, and her family”, says Alivia’s mom, Virginia Moylan.
“She was just a really giving person, a great kid, and she would want us to give back. That’s how her father and I have always taught her and her older sister Shaylee, from when they were little. That it’s always better to give than receive”.
If you’d like to donate to the Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship Fund you can do so by making out a check to the Alivia Paige Moylan Memorial Scholarship, and mailing it to PO Box 504, Whitesboro, NY 13492.