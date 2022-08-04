Whitestown continues with flooding mitigation

There’s not much water moving under the CSX Bridge in Whitesboro, and Town Officials hope to keep it that way. During heavy rains and ice breaks, the bridge tends to catch all the debris from upstream causing the creek to back up and flood the nearby neighborhoods. To keep the water from building up speed, Ramboll Engineering Program Manager Maggie Reilly has helped to develop floodplain benches along the Sauquoit Creek.
"Originally they had put in for 11 or 12 benches along the creek. So there’s 2 here existing at Dunham Manor Park. We did just finish our 2nd mitigation project in the Village of Whitesboro down by the CSX rail bed."
That project consists of a floodplain bench on the south side of the tracks, another bench on the north side of the tracks, and 5 new culvert pipes that allow water to pass under the CSX rail bed. The inlet bench at project 2 uses large poles to catch ice from upstream normally collected at the CSX Bridge, allowing water to flow through to the north side. The DEC will be awarding the Town with a $161 thousand Forest Conservation Grant which will be used to acquire almost 16 acres of forest. Some of the land will be used to construct another floodplain bench.
"Actually this will be our 5th floodplain bench that we build. We’re going to enhance and enlarge that existing one on the south side of the rail bed, so we can think of that as almost our 6th one."
The Natural Resource Conservation Service is spending about $26 million to acquire the homes affected by past flooding, which will then be turned over to the Town.
"They’re buying out those homes so that that floodplain can be restored in that area, and so that would again be forever a floodplain and remain green when the homes are removed of the area."
Construction on the 3rd floodplain bench project is expected to start in the spring of 2024.