...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST FRIDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 knots and
waves 15 to 19 feet. For the Gale Watch, west winds to 40 knots
and waves 13 to 17 feet possible.

* WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Hamlin Beach
to the Saint Lawrence River.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM EST Friday.
For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday
evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Whitestown moving forward with next flood mitigation project

Whitestown is moving forward with its flood mitigation plans.

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitestown is halfway to the flood mitigation goals set back in 2016.

The third project is about to begin using a $3 million grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.

“Mitigation projects one and two are done, this will be the start of mitigation project three, and then we'll only have one more to go after that, which is four. And once mitigation project four is completed, the town will have accomplished everything it set out to do in 2016,” said Shaun Kaleta.

During the first two projects, engineers worked on the placement of floodplain benches along Sauquoit Creek. New culvert pipes were also installed to allow water to pass under the CSX rail bed.

Whitesboro flooding

It'll still be about a year before the town will be able to get the necessary permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Army Corps of Engineers to being the third project.

The federal home buyouts in Whitestown are also moving forward. Appraisals have been completed and applicants have met with the federal agency handling the buyouts.

Those buyouts are expected to be finished sometime next year.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

