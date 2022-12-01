Whitestown moving forward with next flood mitigation project

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Whitestown is halfway to the flood mitigation goals set back in 2016.
The third project is about to begin using a $3 million grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation.
“Mitigation projects one and two are done, this will be the start of mitigation project three, and then we'll only have one more to go after that, which is four. And once mitigation project four is completed, the town will have accomplished everything it set out to do in 2016,” said Shaun Kaleta.
During the first two projects, engineers worked on the placement of floodplain benches along Sauquoit Creek. New culvert pipes were also installed to allow water to pass under the CSX rail bed.
It'll still be about a year before the town will be able to get the necessary permits from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Army Corps of Engineers to being the third project.
The federal home buyouts in Whitestown are also moving forward. Appraisals have been completed and applicants have met with the federal agency handling the buyouts.
Those buyouts are expected to be finished sometime next year.