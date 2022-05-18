Who’s to blame for the price at the pump?

Gas was only $3.50 a gallon in June of last year. Now that people are paying over a dollar more per gallon, they’re looking for someone to blame. The first place they look to is our very own government. Rome Resident Rich Theall remembers what gas used to cost.
"I’m not a Trump supporter, but when Trump was in office at this time last year it was like what not $1.98 or whatever? And now look at the prices."
President Biden blames the rising costs on Putin’s war, but the majority of the price increases came before the War in Ukraine, and American’s like Utica Resident Darrell Watkins knows it.
"It’s definitely Joe Biden. I think it’s Joe Biden because when Donald Trump was here it wasn’t like this."
Prices go up based on supply and demand, and the demand did go down when less people were on the road during the pandemic. It does take time to ramp up oil production, but prices will only go down -when- there’s production. The President recently cancelled the production of off-shore oil rights, and before that he stopped drilling in the Arctic, and shut down the Keystone pipeline. With less change in their pockets, consumers are now considering where -change- needs to be. Utica Resident Kareemah Brown is ready for change.
"I think it should change the way we all vote, we are in America, and it’s supposed to be the land of the free, and we’re not free. We’re living in bondage over gas prices."
Utica Resident Bobby Ross is ready too.
"Oh of course I’m going to change the way I vote. Absolutely…because we need it. We all need to get out and vote against this. Every last one of America need to get out and vote against this."
Utica Resident Sharon Eddings believes people like her have had it with inflation.
"You elect the President to do what? Save us money not cost us more. Oh gas…oh we’re going to do this, we’re going to do that, ok but right now we’re spending more money than we intended to spend. So it’s like, I think it’s going to change a lot of people…the way that a lot of people vote honestly."
When it really comes down to the blame game, Utica Resident Chef Walker says it's who -you- vote for that counts.
"It’s who you put in that chair. That’s why you are to blame. So remember who you vote for. Don’t just vote for a name you know."