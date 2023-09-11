Why Were So Many People on State Route 46 in Westernville This Afternoon?

WESTERNVILLE, N.Y. -- If you were driving on State Route 46 in the Town of Westernville this afternoon, you might have noticed people on the side of the road at times.
The reason?
A moose sighting.
Dozens of residents and passersby were trying to catch a glimpse of the moose on the loose in Westernville.
Facebook posts have been circulating of the moose encounter.
The moose was hanging out at the Volunteer Fire Company of Western, Inc. for a while on Route 46 Monday.
The moose then walked into the woods. And that's where many tried to get a better look from State Route 46.
If you're a frequent driver on State Route 46, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a few tips for driving with moose in the area, especially since this time of year is breeding season for the animal.