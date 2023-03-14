Winter isn’t gone yet as CNY hit with nor'easter

Rome Resident Robert Ely spent his whole life shoveling snow, but a few years ago he reached his breaking point.
"I was up on the garage roof shoveling the snow off, and it was about that deep, and I said that’s the last winter we’re going to be here. We’re going south, and we moved to North Carolina."
He did, but now that he has grandchildren he’s back, even though he still doesn’t like shoveling.
"It hasn’t been that bad, but I’m sick of it. I mean you get a little bit of snow down in North Carolina and the next day it’s gone you know."
Vernon Resident Aaron Pugh has a pretty big driveway, and even though using a snow blower makes it a little easier dealing with the snow, he doesn’t see an advantage in moving away to avoid the snow.
"If you live around here long enough you just got to deal with it you know what I mean, and you’re used to it. It’s better than floods and all that other stuff."
Just down the street 71 year old Gerry Becker has a similar view about Central New York weather.
"I look at the weather out west…tornado’s, hurricanes, bla, bla, bla, earthquakes you know, floods you know, and I look at here, and especially now with the global warming and all that….this is nothing. We get what 4-6 weeks of bad snow. So what."
Across the street Sarah Clark admits it’s been a pretty good winter….so far.
"Actually it’s been kind of easy I think. We haven’t gotten pummeled with this much snow like all winter. It hasn’t been bad, and you know you’re weather team they’re good… I think."
Sarah might think the weather team is good, but Rome Resident Bill George counts on them for accuracy.
"I live and die by them. People criticize them, but I got to tell you I go by…I mow the lawn by the weather, and generally it’s true. Once and a while the wind comes in and blows it to the right a little bit, and we might miss it, or vice versa but generally it’s…they’re very right on the nose."