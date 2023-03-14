 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8
inches. Storm total snowfall of 6 to 9 inches in the valleys,
and 9 to 16 inches in the higher elevations. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE...In New York, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins,
Madison, Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and
Sullivan counties. In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Winter isn’t gone yet as CNY hit with nor'easter

  • Updated
  • 0

This storm is leaving a good amount of snowfall in driveways, and while it’s -not- something we all look forward to, if you live here it’s just one of those things that’s got to get done.

Rome Resident Robert Ely spent his whole life shoveling snow, but a few years ago he reached his breaking point.

"I was up on the garage roof shoveling the snow off, and it was about that deep, and I said that’s the last winter we’re going to be here. We’re going south, and we moved to North Carolina."

He did, but now that he has grandchildren he’s back, even though he still doesn’t like shoveling.

"It hasn’t been that bad, but I’m sick of it. I mean you get a little bit of snow down in North Carolina and the next day it’s gone you know."

Vernon Resident Aaron Pugh has a pretty big driveway, and even though using a snow blower makes it a little easier dealing with the snow, he doesn’t see an advantage in moving away to avoid the snow.

"If you live around here long enough you just got to deal with it you know what I mean, and you’re used to it. It’s better than floods and all that other stuff."

Just down the street 71 year old Gerry Becker has a similar view about Central New York weather.

"I look at the weather out west…tornado’s, hurricanes, bla, bla, bla, earthquakes you know, floods you know, and I look at here, and especially now with the global warming and all that….this is nothing. We get what 4-6 weeks of bad snow. So what."

Across the street Sarah Clark admits it’s been a pretty good winter….so far.

"Actually it’s been kind of easy I think. We haven’t gotten pummeled with this much snow like all winter. It hasn’t been bad, and you know you’re weather team they’re good… I think."  

Sarah might think the weather team is good, but Rome Resident Bill George counts on them for accuracy.

"I live and die by them. People criticize them, but I got to tell you I go by…I mow the lawn by the weather, and generally it’s true. Once and a while the wind comes in and blows it to the right a little bit, and we might miss it, or vice versa but generally it’s…they’re very right on the nose."

