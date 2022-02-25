Winter weather is back

It was another early morning for DPW workers as snow from this latest storm came down fast. We saw plows from the City of Utica, Rome DPW, New York State, and the Village of Oriskany clearing the path for motorists, but those weren’t the only plows working. Hundreds of driveways needed to be cleared by independent contractors, so their day started before the sun came up. Premier Landscaping Owner Mike Smith talked about how his day starts.
"We get up early. We check every hour, and we try to pay attention to the Weather Channel, and our apps and everything, and you guys are great. We appreciate you guys being right on top of everything."
Early Friday morning there were places where visibility was poor, and roads were slippery. Seeing vehicles in the ditches it was clear not everyone made it to their destination, but at least most were able to get out of their driveway. It may have taken a couple minutes to clean off your car, but that’s nothing compared to PRCS Services Chad Barnard’s day.
"I’ll probably be at it 10 hours today I think. So I’ll have to make a return run. I assume we’ll get more snow later in the day."
Not everyone relies on a service to clear the driveway. Whitesboro Resident Janet Fleishman does it the old fashioned way (with a shovel), but she’s had about all she can take for this year.
"I’m really ready for winter to be over. I know there’s people that like snow, and the sports that come with it…I’m not one of them. I want spring. I want to get out and garden."
Janet might be done with the snow, but right down the street Bob Jones can’t seem to get enough.
"I do about 6 driveways for my neighbors. I’ll go plow them out after I do myself. So I’ll be out here for a couple hours, but it’s just the way it is. If you’re going to live here you’re going to have to deal with this."
As cold and blustery as it was outside, it wasn’t stopping Whitesboro Runner Christine McGlynn from enjoying her day.
(As a runner would you rather be running in this or warm weather?) "Well probably warm weather because the footings better. It’s easier to run in the roads, but I don’t mind it. You know I don’t like to run in the heat either, but you got to make due with what you got with the weather."