With temperatures rising, officials advise caution when going out on the ice

SYLVAN BEACH, NY - Saturday evening, the Sylvan Beach Fire Department responded to a water rescue on Oneida Lake after 2 4-wheelers fell through the ice.
Fortunately, the incident happened relatively close to shore and the individuals were able to walk back to Verona Beach State Park where they started from.
Sylvan Beach Fire Chief Rick Johnson says his department will see an increase in these types of rescues as the weather turns towards spring and the temperatures start to rise. In fact, even with Sunday’s record breaking high temperatures, there were still people out on the ice.
Chief Johnson says it's important for people out on the ice to take caution and to be aware of their surroundings, but if needed, his department is ready for the task.
"It's not the best conditions when we have to send people out there to do these types of rescues. We do train quite a bit this time of year to get very proficient with what we do. We drill every Wednesday night throughout the year and we try at least twice a month to do actual ice-water rescue classes with the group that we have”.
Johnson says if you do go out on the ice to do some fishing - or for whatever reason - make sure you let someone know where you'll be. Try to know your exact location on the ice and have a cell phone with you in case you do need to call for help. Most of all, just use plain common sense when you're out there.