WKTV family mourns the loss, celebrates the life, of former anchor, Bill Worden

He was more than a news anchor; he was a central New York institution.
Former long-time WKTV evening anchor, Bill Worden, passed away Wednesday morning, following a brief illness.
Bill worked at WKTV from 1977 until his retirement, in 2012. He shepherded tens of thousands of local viewers through times of triumph and trial -- worry and woe. And he offered guidance to generations of up-and-coming broadcast journalists, setting them up for success in their careers, as they moved on to bigger television markets. Many of us at WKTV owe a large part of who we are, to Bill Worden. Our hearts are with his family.
We want to thank our viewers for countless messages and remembrances. Your comments have lifted our heavy hearts.