WKTV family mourns the loss, celebrates the life, of former anchor, Bill Worden

  Updated
  • 0

Longtime WKTV anchor, Bill Worden, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

He was more than a news anchor; he was a central New York institution.

Former long-time WKTV evening anchor, Bill Worden, passed away Wednesday morning, following a brief illness.

Bill Worden touched many lives throughout his 35 years at WKTV. Some staff that were able to work closely with him share some of their fondest memories.

Bill worked at WKTV from 1977 until his retirement, in 2012. He shepherded tens of thousands of local viewers through times of triumph and trial -- worry and woe. And he offered guidance to generations of up-and-coming broadcast journalists, setting them up for success in their careers, as they moved on to bigger television markets. Many of us at WKTV owe a large part of who we are, to Bill Worden. Our hearts are with his family.

We want to thank our viewers for countless messages and remembrances. Your comments have lifted our heavy hearts.

