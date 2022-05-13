 Skip to main content
...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD AGAIN IN CENTRAL NEW YORK...

Relative humidity values this afternoon are expected to be higher
than the last several days, ranging from around 35 to 45 percent
along and north of the New York Thruway Corridor to 45 to 60
percent across the rest of Central New York. Winds will also be
generally 5 to 10 mph through the day. However, very dry fuels
continue to contribute to an elevated risk for wildfire spread
this afternoon across most of Central New York. This is especially
the case across areas where full green up has not yet occurred.

This statement has been issued in coordination with the New York
State Department of Environmental Conservation, which has
determined a high fire danger for today. The annual statewide burn
ban is in effect until May 14. No burn permits are issued.

Woman cited after colliding with DOT construction vehicle on Route 49 in Marcy

Construction Zone

MARCY, N.Y. – A Rome woman was cited for driving too fast in a construction zone on Route 49 in Marcy Thursday morning leading to a collision with a Department of Transportation vehicle.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 75-year-old Suzanne Brayman did not move over for DOT vehicles working on the roadway and crashed into an impact attenuator attached to a dump truck that was partially parked in the driving lane. Brayman hit the rear corner with the front end of her minivan before coming to a rest.

The DOT was setting up an active construction zone and the vehicles had flashing amber lights on in addition to the signage that was displayed before entering the construction zone.

Brayman and her passenger were evaluated at the scene and no injuries were reported.

Brayman received citations for failure to use due care for a hazard vehicle and speed not reasonable and prudent.

Maciol says a total of 14 traffic citations were issued in construction zones throughout Operation Hard Hat for various violations including operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone, failure to move over for emergency or hazard vehicles and speeding.

