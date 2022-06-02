Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta.
New York State Police say Diane Bevins, of Stamford, was driving an SUV eastbound and the bus was heading west when the two collided.
Bevins was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there were five people on the bus at the time of the crash. The driver, 44-year-old Joanna Reedman, of Astoria, and one of the passengers, 59-year-old Aris Vavasis, 59, of Hartwick, were taken to Bassett Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The other three passengers were unharmed.
Police say the investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.