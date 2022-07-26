Woman dies in house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden

CAMDEN, N.Y. – A 35-year-old woman died in a house fire on Voorhees Avenue in Camden late Monday night, according to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol.
Camden fire crews were called to the house around 10 p.m. and assistance was called in from Florence, McConnellsville, Durhamville, Sylvan Beach and North Bay.
Maciol says a 12-year-old was able to escape the burning home but the woman did not make it out.
It took about four hours to get the fire under control.
No names have been released at this time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.