Woman killed in head-on crash on Route 5 in Vernon identified

VERNON, N.Y. – The woman who was killed in a three-car crash in Vernon Wednesday evening has been identified as 72-year-old Gorgene Schmidtka, of Oneida.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. on Route 5 near Bleeker Road.

Schmidtka was the passenger in a vehicle that was heading east. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the driver, 60-year-old MaryKay Neville, crossed into the other lane and hit another vehicle head on. After the first impact, Neville’s vehicle struck a second car before coming to a stop in a ditch on the north side of Route 5.

Schmidtka was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neville and the other drivers involved, 77-year-old Viola Ducatte, of Canastota, and 63-year-old Patricia Miles, of Oneida, were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Part of Route 5 was closed Wednesday evening as authorities reconstructed the scene, but has since reopened.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.