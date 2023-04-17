Woman with family in Utica goes missing while hiking in Japan

UTICA, N.Y. -- A Connecticut woman with family in Utica went missing Monday, April 10, on a hiking pilgrimage near Osaka, Japan.
Patricia Wu-Murad, 61, who is an avid hiker, retired from United Technologies last year. This year, she had plans to celebrate a 33rd wedding anniversary in May, and to watch her son get married.
But Pattie, a person who family members say is a meticulous planner, never met up with the fellow hikers she had plans to meet that Monday near Osaka, Japan. In fact, the last time she was seen or heard from, was leaving a hostel that morning. She never turned up at the hostel she had planned to stay in that night.
“This particular pilgrimage, there are a lot of people that are on it, “ Pattie’s sister-in-law Julie Murad-Caruso said, speaking to NEWSChaneel 2 via Zoom. “She was planning on meeting a couple of people on the next leg. She never showed up to her hostel at night. The last time they saw her was Monday morning when she was leaving the first hostel, and they reported her missing that night.”
This was Pattie’s third pilgrimage to the area she called her “happy place.”
“If something did happen to her, it's something that would have caught her off-guard, maybe a mudslide,” Murad said.
After the search was called off, authorities notified the United States Consulate.
The Consulate notified Pattie’s husband Kirk on Friday, April 14, according to Caruso.
The family has reached out to lawmakers on Capitol Hill.
“The State Department has been helping keep him in touch with local authorities,” Caruso said.
The family set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for their own search after Japanese authorities called their search off.
They pleaded with Japanese authorities to keep searching to no avail and were told to hire their own private search.
Family members arrived in Japan today and have a meeting on Tuesday with local authorities to go over their investigation and determine what areas have already been searched.
The family’s message to Pattie?
“We love you and please stay safe,” Caruso said. “We are going to come and find you. We promise.”
Pattie is the sister-in-law of former State Supreme Court Judge David Murad, of Utica.