Woodland Farm Brewery hosting Music Bingo Ball

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Woodland Farm Brewery will host a Music Bingo Ball, presented by CNY Comedy on Feb. 10.
Cards and dabbers will be given to those who want to participate while music from the 80s and 90s will play. Short breaks will be taken between rounds so guests can grab a drink and bite at the bar.
Participants are encouraged to dress for the theme but its not a requirement. However, those who come in costume will receive an extra door prize ticket.
Tickets are $20 or $30 for double the cards and can be bought online.