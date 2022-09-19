Work begins on new Mazzaferro's market in Rome following devastating fire

ROME, N.Y. – Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli is rebuilding at its former location on Ridge Mills Road in Rome after a devastating fire destroyed the market in April.
On Monday, ground was broken at the site, which will soon be home to a new 6,000-square-foot store.
In this first stage, owner Brian Mazzaferro says crews are removing debris and garbage located about 10 feet below the surface from a dump that used to be located there in the ‘60s. About 80 truckloads of garbage must be removed and replaced with crushed stone before construction can begin.
No word yet on an expected completion date.
In the meantime, a satellite location is open on Railroad Street.