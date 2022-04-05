Work resumes on Route 8 bridge replacement project; some ramps closed

The inner loop ramps on the Route 5/8/12 interchange closed Tuesday as the Route 8 bridge replacement project entered its second phase.
Starting Tuesday, the following ramp closures will be in place:
- Route 5/8/12 westbound/southbound to Route 8 southbound
- Route 8 northbound to Route 5/8/12 westbound/southbound
- Route 8/840 southbound/eastbound to Route 5/12 eastbound/northbound
- Route 5/12 eastbound/northbound to Route 840 westbound
Starting on Wednesday, April 6, there will also be a new traffic pattern with one lane closed in each direction.
Detour signs are in place and drivers are advised to use caution in this area and take note of all signage.
The project is expected to be finished this summer.