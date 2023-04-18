Work Zone Awareness Week reminds people to drive with caution

Work Zone Awareness Week is basically a time to make the general public aware that road construction has started back up, and there needs to be extra precautions when traveling along the roadways.
Marie Therese Dominguez is the New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner. She spoke about what's happening in work zones across the state.
"New York State has experienced a rising number of work zone violations in recent years resulting in numerous highway worker injuries, and several deaths among our State and our contractor community," she said.
New York State Police Troop D Commander Major Vincent T Lightcap says the State Police will be out issuing tickets to drivers violating the laws in work zones throughout and beyond Work Zone Awareness Week.
"Unfortunately many people are still not getting the message. In 2022 from the start of the construction season in April through the end of the year, Troopers on the Traffic Incident Management Unit issued nearly 32 thousand tickets in work zones, and more than half of those tickets were for speeding."
Speeding isn’t the only issue. There’s distracted driving, and now Mike Elmendorf, the President/CEO of Associated General Contractors of New York says people are actually assaulting construction workers.
"From violence and assaults that are happening. You’ve got aggression happening against flaggers. People throwing things out of their car trying to injure people working in work zones. That is unacceptable."
To help slow things down, the state is launching a new Automated Work Zone Speed Monitoring pilot program. Its trucks that have 2 radar detectors and cameras that take a picture of the license plate of speeders. Marie Therese Dominguez says the ticket goes to the registered owner of the vehicle. The monitoring system will be starting on April 18th, and anyone caught speeding on the system in the FIRST 30 days will be issued a warning.
"You’ve got 30 days. We’re going to warn the public if you’re speeding through a work zone you’re going to get notice of a violation."
Starting on May 18 anyone caught speeding on the system will be issued a Notice of Liability, which is basically a fine you’ll have to pay. The ticket from one of these systems doesn’t have points attached to it, but fines run from $50-$100, and the automated system is mobile, so there’s no telling where it’ll be set up.