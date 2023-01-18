Working Solutions holding free virtual job fair to help fill open positions across 6 counties

Working Solutions is holding a free virtual job fair at the end of January to help connect people with open positions across a six-county region.
The fair is sponsored by the Workforce Development Board of Herkimer, Madison and Oneida Counties’ Regional Apprenticeship Development and Readiness (RADAR) grant project.
“The RADAR program is excited to kick off the new year with a free virtual job fair,” said Project Director Sommer Edwards. “We are looking forward to using this event to provide an opportunity for those seeking employment to explore both jobs and resources available through our RADAR grant. We provide free in-person and online pre-apprenticeship learning/training programs to eligible job seekers who are interested in participating in a registered apprenticeship program, which is a pathway to a good-paying career."
More than 30 local employers are hiring immediately and will have representatives at the event to discuss the available employment opportunities.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Job seekers and hiring businesses from Herkimer, Madison, Oneida, Chenango, Delaware and Otsego counties are invited to attend.
For more information or to register, click here.