World Series of Poker comes to Turning Stone

Thousands of people are expected to come out for a 12 day poker tournament at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. The participants are looking to walk away with a cash prize, but World Series of Poker Tournament Manager Dennis Jones thinks the big draw seems to be the game.
"Poker’s always fun. You know you’re playing a game, can win hundreds of thousands of dollars in an event like this for a relatively small amount of money."
Jones says this event isn’t just for the seasoned gambler.
"You’ll have first-time players. You’re going to have experienced pro’s, everything in between."
If you do decide to come to the table, be prepared to experience all types of players. Turning Stone Casino Poker Dealer Jill Caruso can tell the type of gambler by the way they play.
"There’s people that are gamblers, and then there’s people that are poker players. Gamblers are the ones that push all in, all the time, and they want the most, the equity out of their hands, and then you have the poker players that are real, that have the patience to wait. The patience to wait for the good hands."
The World Series of Poker will culminate with a Tournament of Champions played in Las Vegas. It’s a one million dollar free roll tournament, and it’s open to Turning Stone’s gold ring winners. Guy Renzi is the Vice President of Gaming Operations at the Oneida Nation Enterprises. He talked about who will have the opportunity to advance in this tournament.
"We’re sending 9 players to the World Series of Poker. These 9 players, they were in $170 satellite tournament, so for $170 they have a chance to win $10-$12 million in the World Series of Poker."
The tournament begins on Thursday March 17th at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino's Events Center.