World Series of Poker returns to Turning Stone Resort Casino

There’s excitement in the air at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino. The World Series of Poker is back, and for those first timers planning on participating in the tournament, 20+ year veteran Dealer Jill Caruso tells us what to expect.
"If you’re a newer player, no matter woman or man, you’re going to be intimidated. It’s an intimidating game, especially if you’re sitting next to somebody that you know has been playing for years. We have poker pro’s, we have new people, sometimes those new people win the tournament, sometimes they don’t."
Tournament Director Dennis Jones says you can expect to see two types of players, each with a very different playing style.
"A good poker player has patients. You know the gambler likes to fire in there and be very aggressive, and both styles work. You know you have to play to your style, but I feel like the gamblers are the real more younger guys that are aggressive. The older guys kind of like me, we’re a little more patient and we sit back and try to wait on the good hands."
Dealers tend to enjoy the game just as much as the competitors because there’s more at stake, and you get to see the best players in the world.
"As a poker dealer you sit behind the table and you just wonder what people have. You can’t say it, but you wonder what people have, why they play the way they play, the facial expressions, the body language. Everything’s just exciting. It’s a game."
16 World Series of Poker ring winners will go on to compete for a $1 million prize in the Tournament of Champions. That tournament will take place this summer in Las Vegas.