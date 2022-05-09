WWE stars will return to Utica this summer for Sunday Stunner

UTICA, N.Y. – The WWE will return to Utica for the first time in three years this summer for a Sunday Stunner event.
Matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins, and Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch. Drew Mcintyre will also face Sami Zayn.
Ronda Rousey will also make an appearance at the event.
The Sunday Stunner will take place on July 24 at 7 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased by calling 315-790-9070 or visiting empirestatetix.com.