Wynn Hospital parking garage completion delayed

UTICA, N.Y. – Local officials gave a sneak peek Thursday of what the new Wynn Hospital parking garage will look like.
The five-level garage will have about 1,350 spaces with 1,050 for the hospital and 280 for public use.
The garage will have five elevators as well as a pedestrian corridor that connects the main entrance of the hospital to the ground floor of the parking garage. A heliport will also be located above the last parking level on the top of the structure.
Because of lengthy eminent domain battles to acquire properties within the garage footprint, the completion date has been pushed back and the garage is now expected to be finished about five months after the hospital. The hospital is slated to open in October of 2023 and the garage in March of 2024.
“We will work very closely and we are making arrangements for accommodations in that time period of when Wynn Hospital opens up to the time the garage can be ready for occupancy,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente.
The parking garage will also have 45 handicap-accessible spaces and 69 electric vehicle charging stations. Picente says the building’s electric service is sized to eventually accommodate up to 280 EV charging stations.